Poll results: Spring proving to be fairly mild with few frosts

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 10:34

The results of our latest poll show that spring is proving to be a mild one, at least when you measure it by the number of frosts we've had since September.

With a lot of rain, showers, wind and cloud it's been hard to find a clear, calm, frosty day.

There's also been a lack of southerlies this year on a nationwide basis.

Just 2.5% have counted more than five frosts since September 1st. Just 25% said they have had "one or a few".

67% have not had a frost.

Australia has just had their warmest winter on record while last week NSW had its highest ever recorded September temperature, making it to 41.3C.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz Weekly Polls