Rugby treat celebrates New Zealand Red Cross contribution

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 10:38

The incredible work of New Zealand Red Cross will be acknowledged in Christchurch tonight, with AMI celebrating its new partnership with the humanitarian organisation by shouting volunteers to the rugby.

As a "thank you" for the phenomenal work New Zealand Red Cross has carried out in the Canterbury region, more than 100 Red Cross members will attend tonight’s Canterbury vs. Taranaki Mitre 10 Cup match, alongside AMI.

Match-goers will witness first-hand the positive outcomes of the partnership, as Junior Responders celebrate their achievements with New Zealand Red Cross, by forming a guard of honour to welcome the Canterbury Rugby team to the field.

The Junior Responders are Spreydon Primary School students who have excelled at New Zealand Red Cross People Savers training, a first aid programme that reaches 25,000 Kiwi 8 to 12-year-olds each year, preparing them to act in emergency situations.

Eve Whitwell, Community Engagement Manager - AMI, says partnering with New Zealand Red Cross makes perfect sense because the two organisations share the same values around community connectedness.

"Both AMI and New Zealand Red Cross share the belief that connected communities are more resilient communities, and ultimately safer communities. At AMI, we’re excited to partner with an organisation that we’re so closely aligned with, fostering this resilience through the sustained support of a wide range of programmes, including People Savers."

Whitwell says the partnership is symbolic of AMI’s move towards supporting people and the communities in which they live.

Niamh Lawless, Secretary General of New Zealand Red Cross, says the support of AMI is vital to the organisation.

"New Zealand Red Cross would not be able to deliver its services and grow as an organisation without the support of the New Zealand public and organisations including AMI - whether that is through cash donations, programme support or volunteering time, skills and energy. "

In addition to its support of People Savers, AMI has already joined forces with New Zealand Red Cross on a number of programmes, including the recent Winter Warmers initiative, which saw more than 500 Taranaki locals in need sleep warmer and safer, with the distribution of care packages containing winter essentials.