Callout to light truck crash in Mataikona

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 11:13

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident in Mataikona, north of Castlepoint, at just before 7 pm on Thursday 5 October.

A 49-year-old male was the sole occupant of a light truck that had come off the road, gone through a fence of a residential property and hit a tree. The man was trapped in his vehicle and was extracted by Fire Emergency NZ.

He sustained multiple injuries to the left side of his body and was treated at the scene by paramedics before being airlifted to Masterton Hospital.

