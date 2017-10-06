Update on last night's Otara shooting

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 11:25

Police are continuing its investigations into yesterday evening’s incident in Otara where three males where fired at from a vehicle at the intersection of Preston Road and Kudu Road.

The three males were transported to Middlemore Hospital with gunshot injuries, however two males have since been discharged.

One male remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There are believed to have been three offenders in the vehicle, who are yet to be located.

A confrontation is believed to have taken place shortly before the incident between the two parties near the Ferguson Road shops.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant John Love says Police are treating this matter very seriously and have a number of staff carrying out scene examinations today.

Police are also speaking with the victims, as well as neighbours who may have witnessed the incident or the prior altercation, as part of their investigations.

Police are also reviewing CCTV footage in an effort to identify the vehicle and offenders involved.

Police urge anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information to contact Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1300.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Acting Detective Senior Sergeant John Love, Counties Manukau East CIB