Multiple missions for the Waikato Rescue helicopter

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 11:35

It has been a busy few days for the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

On Wednesday 4 October the rescue helicopter was dispatched to Aotea for a woman suffering a medical emergency. She was flown to Waikato Hospital for treatment.

That evening the rescue helicopter was dispatched to Whakatane for a 52-year-old-woman suffering a medical emergency. She was flown to Waikato Hospital. Shortly after the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called out to Whakatane again, this time for a man suffering a heart attack. He was airlifted to Tauranga Hospital.

On Thursday 5 October, the rescue helicopter was dispatched to Whangamata just after 11 am, for an 86-year-old man who was suffering a medical emergency. The man was in a serious but stable condition and was airlifted to Waikato Hospital for treatment.

Later that day the rescue helicopter was dispatched to Te Kawa, south of Te Awamutu, where a vehicle had rolled multiple times off the road, into a paddock. A 50-year-old man suffered back and chest injuries and was flown to Waikato Hospital in a stable condition.

