Ten combinations published for regeneration area

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 11:49

Regenerate Christchurch has published 10 possible combinations of uses for the ÅtÄkaro Avon River Corridor Regeneration Area as it plans for the future of this land.

At 602 hectares, the regeneration area is three-and-a-half times the size of Hagley Park and stretches from Barbadoes Street to Bexley and New Brighton, says Regenerate Christchurch Chief Executive Ivan Iafeta.

"We’ve considered a huge amount of information, the thousands of ideas and proposals we’ve received, and many possible land uses for the regeneration area to develop 10 possible combinations of uses for the area."

Ivan Iafeta said Regenerate Christchurch is sharing this information to give people the opportunity to provide feedback.

"At this stage, we want to know what people think of the possible combinations, the information considered to get to this point and whether we’ve missed anything, before we refine the combinations into a shortlist.

"A wide range of exciting possibilities remain on the table."

"When you look back on the history of Christchurch as a city, there have been some key decisions made over the years like creating Hagley Park or choosing a location for Cathedral Square or the airport.

"We are approaching another decision that will shape the future of our city for hundreds of years and influence how people experience life in Christchurch for generations to come."

All 10 combinations feature an open, green corridor of up to 150 metres on either side of the ÅtÄkaro Avon River. This space could potentially include permanent paths, trails, gardens, forest, wetlands and community initiatives.

The corridor reflects the community’s desire for a connection from the city to the sea and respects the geotechnical conditions of the land that saw severe lateral spread near the river.

Regenerate Christchurch has considered cultural, economic, environmental and social opportunities for regeneration.

The reports explore the viability of a range of land uses that feature in the 10 combinations. These include residential, flat-water sports facilities, visitor attractions, ecological restoration, or using the land for agricultural and horticultural purposes. These include a range of possible opportunities for investment and financial return to contribute to the city and New Zealand.

"Our goal is to determine how the area can make the biggest contribution to Christchurch and New Zealand’s future," says Ivan Iafeta.

Once public feedback has closed, Regenerate Christchurch will refine the combinations into a shortlist and then hold a major exhibition, asking for public feedback on the final few combinations. The exhibition will include design plans that show the uses, costs, benefits and potential trade-offs for each combination and people will be asked to give feedback.

Following the exhibition, Regenerate Christchurch will prepare a draft Regeneration Plan, which will include the preferred land use plan for the area. The draft Plan will also confirm responsibilities for funding, delivery and governance.

See the information then give your feedback online at engage.regeneratechristchurch.nz before 5pm, 6 November 2017 - engage.regeneratechristchurch.nz