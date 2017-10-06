Fatal crash in Whakatane

|
A person has died following a crash involving a truck and a train in Whakatane this morning.
The incident occurred at the level crossing on Lambert Road just before 11:35am.
The driver of the truck died at the scene.
The intersection of Lambert Road and SH 34 is currently closed to traffic.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
