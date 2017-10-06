Regenerate Christchurch looks to speed up the next steps for Redcliffs School

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 12:48

Regenerate Christchurch will use the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act to enable Redcliffs School to return to its community as soon as possible.

The aim is to relocate Redcliffs School to a new site at Redcliffs Park and create a new park on the existing school land, following an extensive post-earthquake process.

Regenerate Christchurch will work closely with the Ministry of Education, Christchurch City Council and its partners to advance a proposal under section 71 of the Regeneration Act to enable the school to move, says Chief Executive Ivan Iafeta.

"Many people in the Redcliffs community wish to see the school return to their neighbourhood as quickly as possible, and using the Regeneration Act can help speed up the process."

The proposal involves designating land at the existing Redcliffs Park site to enable the development of the school facilities, uplifting the existing designation at the current school site, and changing the zoning of the current school site from specific purpose to open space.

Independently of this, the Ministry of Education have been working with the Redcliffs School Board of Trustees to develop a community engagement process for gaining the community’s input on developing the plan for the new school on Redcliffs Park.

The Redcliffs School Board of Trustees will engage with the local community during this process, and will lead the consultation with the community on proposed designs. This could take the form of newsletters, options to place submissions on proposed design solutions, and/or public meetings.

The Ministry of Education says this will be an opportunity to create innovative learning environments that are built to meet the needs of Redcliffs School, as part of the wider Redcliffs community.

The design process will start before the end of this year and will run until approximately mid-2018.

Engagement information will be updated on the Ministry of Education’s Shaping Education website and a detailed timeline for this will be made available by the Ministry once it has been finalised with Redcliffs School.