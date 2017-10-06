Final link in Waterview Shared Path opens

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 13:13

The final stage of the Waterview Shared Path, one of Auckland’s biggest shared paths, has been officially opened this morning. It links the Northwestern and Southwestern Cycleways, creating a seamless connection between the city and western suburbs to Onehunga and Mangere.

The Waterview Shared Path offers more than three kilometres of walking and cycling paths, including three bridges, two boardwalks, new connections to local footpaths and roads, and links through parks along Te Auaunga-Oakley Creek.

The Government, through the NZ Transport Agency, together with Auckland Transport, Albert Eden Local Board and Auckland Council, have contributed funding for the project, which was delivered by the Well-Connected Alliance as part of the Waterview Connection.

The NZ Transport Agency’s Auckland Relationship Director, Pete Clark says that along with its partners, the Transport Agency is collaborating to build transport solutions that not only give people more transport options, but also create wider social and economic benefits.

"This shared path is another way we are working to improve the entire transport network and provide real transport choices for people.

"The Waterview Shared Path not only delivers another way to get around it’s also reconnecting communities, by giving them better access to each other, to sports grounds, reserves and playgrounds as well as education, by improving access to Unitec."

Auckland Transport’s Walking and Cycling and Safety Manager, Kathryn King, says the project completion is a significant milestone.

"One of the exciting parts of the Waterview Connection project was this opportunity to create a beautiful shared path between the Northwestern Cycleway and the Southwestern Shared Path in Alan Wood Reserve.

"It is a really important link in our walking and cycling infrastructure, and now people can travel from Mt Albert to the city centre and beyond," she says.

"It’s exciting to be opening this part of our network coming into summer. Having these new connections in place means that people can start to make journeys around Auckland to their favourite destinations, and by early 2019 this route will extend to New Lynn."

Albert-Eden Local Board member and Waterview resident Margi Watson says, "The project demonstrates what passionate communities can achieve when they work together.

"The community worked for 10 years to make the shared path a reality and I admire and congratulate them for what they have achieved.

"It provides access to open spaces like the new Phyllis Reserve sports fields, and will be enjoyed by everyone who walks and rides for work, play, school, fitness and leisure."

Deputy Mayor Bill Cashmore welcomed the completion, "The Waterview Connection has been a significant transport project for the wider Auckland community. It is great that this project also has a really beneficial local outcome from the shared path."

Notes for editors:

The Waterview Shared Path links the Northwestern Cycleway at Great North Road with a bridge to Unitec Mt Albert Campus, a bridge at Phyllis Reserve to link to Harbutt Reserve, and a bridge across the rail corridor to Soljak Place.

New traffic signals have been installed at the Soljak Place/ Bollard Avenue/ New North Road intersection. From there, the shared path on Bollard Avenue connects to Alan Wood Reserve. A 380m shared path through the reserve finishes at the top of the Waterview Tunnel and joins the South Western Shared Path.

The project also includes two boardwalks, a new park entry at Albie Turner Field, connections to local roads at Laurel Street, Phyllis Street opposite Springleigh Avenue and a link to Blockhouse Bay Road at Trent Street.

The $26 million project was funded by NZTA, Auckland Transport and Albert-Eden Local Board, and was constructed by the Well-Connected Alliance as part of the Waterview Connection project.

It complements the Auckland Council projects to restore a 1.3km section of Te Auaunga-Oakley Creek and improves accessibility and design around the rail corridor, and maximises the open space at Phyllis Reserve to add new sports fields. There are planting areas along the route.

Alford Street Bridge is approximately 16m high and 90m long, crossing over Te Auaunga-Oakley Creek near Great North Road. It is constructed in reinforced concrete, with two piles supporting the bridge deck. LED lighting within the handrail softly illuminates the bridge at night.

Soljak Place Bridge is approximately 8m high over the rail line and is 200m long including the ramps to cross over the western rail line to connect with Soljak Place. The concrete bridge has catch screens over the rail line, similar to those on motorway over-bridges, and privacy screens for neighbouring residents. Part of the bridge staircase of over 16m above Te Auaunga-Oakley Creek presents view of the valley.

Phyllis to Harbutt Boardwalk is approximately 2m high and 82m long. It creates a link between Harbutt Reserve and Phyllis Reserve. The bridge is also a vantage point for the remnant Mahoe Rock Forest of Te Auaunga-Oakley Creek valley.

Link to Trent Street is a retaining wall designed to link the community to Blockhouse Bay Road and will form the link to the future New Lynn to Avondale Shared Path.

Collaboration with mana whenua Ngati Whatua, Ngai Tai ki Tamaki, Te Akitai Waiohua and Te Kawerau a Maki has led to outcomes that celebrate the landscape and cultural heritage of Te Auaunga and the surrounding area, through Mahi Toi response ad engagement with iwi.

Each bridge has a carved pou whenua or mauri stone to capture the essence of the place.

AT has specially sourced the tÅtara for the pou at the bridges. The wood was originally extracted from a swamp on the South Island's West Coast.

Other MÄori design elements will be incorporated into the bridges as Mahi Toi at various locations along the shared path.

Photo caption: Councillor Ross Clow, Albert-Eden Local Board Member Margi Watson, Deputy Mayor Bill Cashmore, NZTA’s Pete Clarke and Auckland Transport’s Kathryn King cut the ribbon to officialy open the Waterview Shared Path.

Watch a video of Kathryn King talking about the shared path opening here: https://youtu.be/EbwdBJ5l100

Check out the interactive map showing points of interest along the Waterview Shared Path : http://www.nzta.govt.nz/assets/projects/waterview-tunnel/waterview-tunnel-walking-and-cycling-map-interactive.pdf

Or NZTA’s video showcasing the Waterview Shared Path here: https://youtu.be/laAd6Un6BhI

For more information about the shared path visit : https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/waterview-shared-path/