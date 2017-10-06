Pink flowers under control on Titirangi

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 13:51

The Holly leaved senecio plant, otherwise known as pink ragwort located on Titirangi is being managed in accordance with Councils Regional Pest Management Strategy (RPMS).

Council’s Liveable Communities Director, Andrew White is happy with how senecio has been dealt with on Titirangi "Council took a proactive approach to clearing boundaries of senecio this year, contractors pulled the senecio during winter before it seeds to inhibit future spreading.

Although there is a lot of the pink ragwort on Titirangi; especially in the pine harvest site, we are containing it well within our boundaries and monitoring it by keeping a careful eye on neighbouring boundaries." Said Mr White.

In response to the possibility that outbreaks of pink ragwort are caused by the Titirangi harvest site, "Holly leaved senecio has been present at Makorori for a number of years - nothing to do with a spread from Titirangi."

Seeds are generally spread by wind but other sources of infection occur from infected machinery, contaminated soil and humans. Localised infestations are clearly seen on poorly managed pastureland land, harvested pine forest lots, reserve land, wasteland areas and road side margins.

"Advice from our bio-security team is to pull it out during the winter months before it seeds, otherwise pull it when you first see it and look out for it next winter. " Said Mr White.

Holly leaved senecio is a South African perennial with an upright, rigid woody stem capable of growing up to 1.5-2 meters. The leaves are toothed edged and stiff that produces bright pink or purple flowers during October. The plant was originally introduced as a garden ornamental which has spread and is now established locally.

Natives planted in the Harvest site in 2015 are doing well and the advice we've received from DOC and our bio-security team is that once the natives outgrow the senecio, which could be in the next season or two, they will smother the light from the weeds, killing them.