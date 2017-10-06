Downtown Ferry Terminal building seawall repair underway

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 15:24

Ferry passengers can expect some changes to arrival and departure points at the Downtown Ferry Terminal from Monday 9 October.

The changes are expected to last 6 - 10 weeks to allow Auckland Transport to repair the erosion (scour) at the base of the Quay Street seawall.

Pier 1A will be closed for the duration of the repair works. There are no changes to the Devonport, Stanley Bay and Waiheke services.

The departure points are:

- Pier 1B - Devonport and Stanley Bay (no change),

- Pier 1C - Bayswater, Birkenhead and Half Moon Bay,

- Pier 2B and 2C - Waiheke (no change),

- Pier 2B - Half Moon Bay services departing at 4.15pm, 5.15pm and 5.45pm (all other Half Moon Bay services will remain at pier 1C), there will be no change to the use of piers 3 and 4.

AT’s Ferry Services Manager, Gareth Willis says passengers can expect minimal disruption to ferry services.

"We are making sure everyone knows about the changes, we’re telling people in the ferry terminal, on board the vessels and online about what’s happening. Once people become used to the new arrangements, we are aiming for business as usual. We will continue to work closely with all operators and the contractor, STF to ensure we minimise disruption to the public while the works are taking place."

The repair will be completed by STF Limited who are experienced marine contractors, having spent more than 20 years working on Auckland’s wharves.

AT will be providing regular updates on the project progress on the AT website for the duration of works.

For more information visit AT.govt.nz/ferryseawall