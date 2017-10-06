Artful shade for Havelock North Village Green

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 15:40

Artful shade will be up in the Havelock North Village Green before the hottest months arrive.

Designed by renowned Hastings artist David Trubridge, the shade structure reflects the outline of Te Mata Peak - Te Mata-o-Rongokako. Installation is due to start in the first week of November.

Trubridge said the idea of forming a large sculpture had been on his mind for more than 10 years. Several times he had thought he had the right place for it, but was now glad those had come to nought.

"Now we have the perfect position for it and I’m glad the other options did not happen."

He said it was one thing to design such a "fluid" structure and quite another to bring it to life - especially when it was about 12 metres long. "These things have to be technically possible. This one had to have a strong support structure and so there had to be compromises but I’m really pleased with the way it has turned out."

The "differently angled legs’ were especially important to the artist - giving the sculpture "rhythm and fluidity".

Fabrication engineer Ross Mackay said the number of people and skills involved was long; from steel formers, designers and engineers, to welders, painters and installers.

"The biggest challenge is co-ordinating all the teams involved in what is such a large piece - but it has gone really well," he said.

Acting mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the financial input of The Landmarks Trust through its Abbott Bequest fund had made the difference between having standard shade sails and "creating a truly original piece of art that is also functional".

"This David Trubridge design is unique. We are very aware of the importance of shade for our families using the Village Green. This will not only provide the shade we need, but also adds a stunning element to one of our beautiful playgrounds."