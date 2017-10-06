Land use ideas for River Corridor welcomed

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 15:48

Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration Nicky Wagner and Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel are welcoming the release of possible land uses for the ÅtÄkaro Avon River Corridor Regeneration area.

Regenerate Christchurch has today published a range of possible land use combinations for the area.

"A huge amount of work and consideration has gone into each of the 10 combinations, which have been narrowed down from more than 5000 ideas, suggestions and proposals," Ms Wagner says.

"Cultural, environmental, economic, and social potential for regeneration have all been carefully considered and factored in as part of this process.

"The combination of options includes opportunities for investment and financial return to contribute to Christchurch and New Zealand’s economies.

"I’m pleased to see such wide range of exciting possibilities, reflecting the thousands of ideas that people have shared. I encourage everyone to have a look at the work that has been done and have their say," Ms Wagner says.

"This is the next stage in a very good process being led by Regenerate Christchurch. They have spent considerable time and effort into understanding what the community wants to see and I hope people take this opportunity to provide feedback," Ms Dalziel says.

"The possible land use combinations they have released today allow us to start a very real conversation about what's possible for the ÅtÄkaro Avon River Corridor," Ms Dalziel says.