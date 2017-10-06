Scholarship chance for Waihou-Piako zone students

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 16:02

Another great opportunity is being offered for students hailing from the Waihou-Piako rivers zone to get a tertiary studies scholarship worth up to $6000.

Waikato Regional Council’s Roger Harris Scholarship for 2018 is available to those intending to study or already studying civil engineering or resource management, with a particular focus on river and catchment management.

The scholarship is dedicated to helping students whose families live in the council’s Waihou-Piako rating zone, which stretches from south of Putaruru to north of Thames in a band that takes in a range of districts. (Full details of the area covered are available from the council.)

Applicants should submit a curriculum vitae including qualifications, copies of any NCEA and university results, extracurricular activities and other information that demonstrates skills and attributes.

Applications, which close on 8 December 2017, should be sent to:

Roger Harris Scholarship application

Chief Executive Office

Waikato Regional Council

Private Bag 3038

Waikato Mail Centre

Hamilton 3240

For more information, contact Karen Botting on 07 862 8376 or 0800 800 401, or email

Karen.botting@waikatoregion.govt.nz. There are also details at www.waikatoregion.govt.nz/Funding