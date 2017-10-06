Stimulating memory through art to continue

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 16:36

Following a successful five-week trial, the ‘Stimulating Memory through Art’ therapeutic art classes will continue to be offered at the Rolleston Community Centre.

Led by local Selwyn artist Bridget Carr, the sessions aim to encourage memory recall through the process of creating art. Bridget is a facilitator for The Laura Fergusson Trust residential facility therapeutic art classes in Christchurch.

District Arts Coordinator Becca Bouffandeau says the students have responded well to the class and the chance to be creative.

"International research tells us that engaging in structured arts has a positive impact on people with dementia so we’re very happy to have this here in Selwyn," she says.

The programme will be available each school term on Thursday afternoons from 1.30-2.30pm, starting on 19 October for term four.

The classes will interest those who are keen to relax, enjoy, share experiences and socialise while stimulating the mind through creative expression. No prior experience is necessary. All materials are provided.

For more information or to register, contact Bridget Carr on 347 3577 or 021 248 4315.