Mall pipe repairs start Monday

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 16:47

Installation of new pipe in Queenstown Mall will begin on Monday 9 October 2017 following the burst main earlier this week. QLDC contractors Veolia are preparing the site over the weekend, before undertaking the pipe installation which is anticipated to be completed within the week. Veolia will also be installing a rider main to provide additional resilience and security of future supply.

QLDC contractors Downer will undertake repairs to the pavement once the water main repairs are completed. This will include re-levelling the underlying surface and re-laying the cobblestones. To enable safe, continued access to all businesses in the lower Mall, Downer will stage the work due to the nature of the site. This phase is expected to take a further two weeks.

With the exception of a brief late night or early morning shutdown whilst the new water main is activated, no disruption to the water supply to properties is anticipated during the works. QLDC will advise business owners when details for the shutdown are confirmed.