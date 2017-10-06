Police responding to Thames incident

|
Police are currently responding to an incident on Ngati Maru Highway in Thames.
A woman has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Police were called to the address at approximately 4pm and are currently at the scene working to establish what has occurred.
It is believed the offender is known to the victim and Police are making enquiries to locate him.
