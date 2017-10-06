Police seeking sightings of missing Kapiti man

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 17:30

Police are appealing for sightings of a missing 51 year old Kapiti man.

Jason Jon Penny was last seen on Thursday the 5th of October at 7.30pm leaving work in Porirua.

He left on foot, leaving his car in the car park with his cell phone and cards inside.

He withdrew some money before he went missing.

This is totally out of character and his family are extremely concerned.

He has recently shaved off his hair to number two length and was last seen wearing grey trousers, a black and grey hoodie with lime trim down the arms and across the chest, brown shoes and possibly a blue backpack.

Jason Penny has friends around the Wellington district and beyond and is a keen fisherman.

Anyone who knows where Jason is or has seen someone matching his description is being urged to contact Porirua Police Station on (04) 238 1400.