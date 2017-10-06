Serious crash in Golden Downs, Tasman

|
A man has been transported to Nelson Hospital in a critical condition following a crash on Stock Road in Golden Downs, south of Nelson.
Police were called to the crash around 3:30pm today.
A heavy truck left the road and crashed into a tree
One man was trapped in the vehicle for a time, he was cut out and taken to hospital.
The other occupant in the truck is ok.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and traffic control is in place.
