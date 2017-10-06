Police looking for man following Thames incident

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 18:57

Police are actively looking for 36-year-old man Arana Barlow after an incident at an address on Ngati Maru Highway in Thames this afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at approximately 4pm and a woman was flown to Waikato Hospital with stab wounds.

She is now in a serious but stable condition.

Police are at the scene working to establish exactly what has occurred.

At this stage we are able to confirm that Arana Barlow has fled the scene with a two-year-old boy, who is also a family member.

This is an unfolding incident with a number of staff actively working to locate Barlow.

We have extreme concerns for the safety of the toddler and are working hard to ensure the pair are found.

Police ask that anyone who is in the wider Waikato area keeps an eye out for Arana Barlow and his car.

The photo attached is from 2009 so his appearance has changed slightly, it is understood he no longer has a beard.

He was seen leaving the address in a 2001 white Toyota Corolla.

Police urge anyone who may have seen this vehicle to call 111 immediately.

If you see Barlow, do not approach him, but call 111 right away.

Police appeal to Barlow to come forward and hand himself in.

A number of Police are at the scene on Ngati Maru Highway carrying out an examination and speaking to witnesses.