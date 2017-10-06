Police locate man being sought after Thames incident

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 21:21

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley:

At approximately 9:15pm Police located the 36-year-old who was being sought in relation to an incident on Ngati Maru Highway in Thames this afternoon.

The man was found at an address in Kelston, Auckland and is assisting Police with enquiries.

The two-year-old boy who was with him was also found and is safe and well, he is being supported by Police and will be reunited with loved ones.

Police would like to thank the members of the public who provided information which helped us to locate this man.