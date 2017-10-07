Man charged following incident in Thames

|
[ login or create an account ]
A 36-year-old man is due in the Hamilton District Court this morning charged with attempted murder, following an incident in Thames yesterday evening.
The woman who suffered stabbed wounds as a result remains in Waikato Hospital in a stable condition, ahead of surgery.
The child involved is back in the care of family.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.