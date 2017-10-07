Serious crash in Tamahere

|
State Highway One at Tamahere is closed following a serious crash.
Emergency services were called to the scene near the Airport Road off ramp at 2.55pm.
The crash involves a car and a truck.
The road is closed in both directions and diversions are in place.
Police are advising motorists to expect delays.
