One dead following Tamahere crash

One person has died following a crash involving a car and truck on State Highway One at Tamahere.
The person who died was in the car.
The northbound and southbound lanes of the road remain closed and diversions are in place.
The road is expected to stay closed for some time and Police thank motorists for their patience.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
