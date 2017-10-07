Powerball and Strike roll over

Saturday, 7 October, 2017 - 20:12

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $11.3 million up for grabs on Wednesday night.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $300,000 on Wednesday night.

