Police name release Kawera crash victim

Sunday, 8 October, 2017 - 08:35

Bay of Plenty Police can now name the man who died following a collision near Kawerau on the morning of Friday 6 October, 2017.

A westbound truck collided with a northbound locomotive, which was pulling empty log carriages, on a level crossing at Lambert Road.

The sole occupant of the truck was 48-year-old Wayne William Fagasa of Whakatane.

Police extend their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mr Fagasa during this difficult time.

Police would like to thank the members of the public who have so far assisted with their inquiries.

The Serious Crash Unit continues to investigate.

Police continue to ask any witnesses to the crash, who have not yet spoken to Police, to contact Whakatane Police Station on 07 308 5255.