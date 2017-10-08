Road closed following serious crash north of Te Kuiti

Sunday, 8 October, 2017 - 14:00

State Highway Three has been closed north of Te Kuiti as emergency services respond to a serious crash.

Police were called to a two car crash near Lees Block Road at 1:30pm.

Diversions are in place at the intersection with State Highway 37 (Waitomo Caves Road) and at the intersection with Oparure Road.

Police ask that motorists delay travel where possible and thank people for their patience.