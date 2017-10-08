Two people die in crash north of Te Kuiti

Sunday, 8 October, 2017 - 15:05

Police can now confirm two people have died in a crash north of Te Kuiti on State Highway Three at 1:30pm this afternoon.

Two other people have been transported to Waikato Hospital with moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene and the road will be closed for some time.

Diversions are in place at the intersection with State Highway 37 (Waitomo Caves Road) and at the intersection with Oparure Road.

Police ask that motorists delay travel where possible and thank people for their patience.