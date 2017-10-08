Fatal crash in Tamahere

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now release the name of the man killed in a crash on State Highway One at Tamahere, Waikato, on Saturday 7th October around 2:55pm.
He was 20-year-old Jordan Bruce Young of Hamilton.
Police extend their sympathies to his family and friends.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.