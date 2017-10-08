Big, bold ideas needed for 2017 Conservation Innovation Awards

Sunday, 8 October, 2017 - 16:32

As of today, 25 entries have been logged from Kiwis across the country for WWF-New Zealand’s 2017 Conservation Innovation Awards, including from Dunedin, Nelson, Auckland, Raglan, Kerikeri, Hamilton, Martinborough, Wellington, Palmerston North, Christchurch and Waikanae. And we are welcoming many more entries.

Closing on 15 October, the Conservation Innovation Awards will reward innovative environmental game-changers. To submit your idea, visit wwf-nz.crowdicity.com. Designed to help innovators fast-track their ideas to development, the Awards cover three categories - Engaging young people and communities, Predator Free New Zealand 2050, and an Open Category. A prize package of $25,000 will be awarded to each category winner.

All New Zealanders can get involved in the Awards by joining the WWF Conservation Innovation community at wwf-nz.crowdicity.com to comment and vote on their favourite ideas.

The 2017 Awards are supported by The Tindall Foundation, Department of Conservation, Callaghan Innovation, Predator Free 2050 Ltd and New Zealand’s Biological Heritage National Science Challenge.

Entrants need to submit their ideas as soon as they can at wwf-nz.crowdicity.com For information about the Awards and past winners, visit www.wwf.org.nz/innovation