Road closed following serious crash in Warkworth

Sunday, 8 October, 2017 - 17:50

State Highway One, is closed near Schollum Access Road, Warkworth, following a serious crash.

Police were called to the three car crash just before 5pm.

One person was trapped in a vehicle and has been cut free.

A helicopter is at the scene now and the person will be transported to hospital, they are in a critical condition.

Other occupants are all out of the vehicles and are being tended to by ambulance at the scene.

The road is closed in both directions while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

Diversions are in place at the intersection of SH1 and Moir Hill Road, and SH1 and Woodcocks Road.

Police advise motorists to delay travel where possible and expect delays.