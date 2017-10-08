Police responding to serious crash north of Winton

|
Police are at the scene of a serious two car crash on State Highway 6, the Dipton Winton Highway, north of Winton.
Emergency services were called to the crash, which occurred near Ladbrook Road, at approximately 9:40pm.
The road has been closed and diversions are being arranged.
Police thanks motorists in advance for their patience.
