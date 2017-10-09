Three dead after crash in Winton

|
[ login or create an account ]
Three people have died as a result of a two-car crash on State Highway 6 north of Winton last night.
Emergency services were called to the crash on the Dipton Winton Highway, near Ladbrook Road, about 9:40pm.
The highway was closed most of the night while the Serious Crash Unit attended.
The road reopened just before 5am.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.