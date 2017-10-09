Three dead after crash in Winton

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 06:00

Three people have died as a result of a two-car crash on State Highway 6 north of Winton last night.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Dipton Winton Highway, near Ladbrook Road, about 9:40pm.

The highway was closed most of the night while the Serious Crash Unit attended.

The road reopened just before 5am.