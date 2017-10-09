|
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Motueka involving a single motorcycle.
Police, Fire, and Ambulance were called at 5:50am to the intersection of Thorp Street and Glenaven Drive.
Local diversions are in place and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
