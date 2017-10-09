Serious crash in Otara

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 06:30

Emergency services are attending a serious crash on Bairds Road, Otara, where a car has collided with a tree.

Three people are trapped in the car and are believed to be in a serious condition.

Bairds Road is expected to remain closed for some time between the intersections of Clayton Avenue and Everitt Road, Otara.

Diversions are in place but motorists are advised to avoid the area this morning.