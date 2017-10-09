Fatal fleeing driver incident in Otara

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 07:55

At approximately 5.56am this morning Police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle on Bairds Road, Otara.

It fled from Police and at about 6am has collided with a tree.

A male driver has died at the scene and two female passengers have been taken to Middlemore Hospital, one in a serious condition and the other with moderate injuries.

The road remains closed and is not expected to reopen until late morning.

Diversions are in place and we ask motorists to avoid the area if possible.

The matter will be referred to the IPCA and we are also conducting our own investigation, both of which are standard procedure.

Fleeing driver incidents are incredibly tragic for all of those involved including our staff, it is the last thing our officers go to work for.

The officers involved in this incident are being provided with welfare and supported by their colleagues.

This once again demonstrates the tragic consequences which can happen if a driver chooses not to stop for Police.