Climate change examined using Matauranga Maori art and design

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 08:39

Victoria University of Wellington’s 2017 Dr Michael Volkerling Memorial Lecture will examine the impact of climate change on coastal farming through art and design.

The guest speaker is Dr Huhana Smith (NgÄti Tukorehe/ NgÄti Raukawa ki te Tonga), who is Associate Professor and Head of Massey University’s School of Art, Whiti o Rehua at Toi RauwhÄrangi College of Creative Arts.

In her lecture, The resilience values of MÄtauranga MÄori: addressing climate change impacts through art and design on coastal farming, Dr Smith will examine the use of art and design as a bridge between MÄori knowledge systems and traditional science.

Dr Smith is a visual artist, a curator of exhibitions (she was Senior Curator MÄori at Te Papa from 2003-2009) and currently a principal investigator in major hapÅ«-led, government-funded research collaborations with landscape architects, environmentalists, ecological economists and scientists.

"Our research collaborations with iwi and hapÅ« have enabled us to discover MÄori methods that encourage adaptation of housing, agriculture and ecosystems, in order to generate beneficial new relationships within an enhanced ecological environment," says Dr Smith.

"Art and design’s visual methods are not only tools for representation, but also tools for supplementing MÄtauranga MÄori methods," she says. "They all combine as research techniques to generate solutions to complex issues, and then make those solutions more accessible to local communities."

Dr Smith has been involved in a number of environmental and kaitiakitanga (guardianship and protection of the environment) research projects investigating the complexities of freshwater decline within MÄori water and land holdings, and related impacts on biodiversity. Most recently, her research has focused on climate change issues for coastal regions in Horowhenua and KÄpiti.

This free public lecture recognises the legacy of the late Dr Michael Volkerling. Dr Volkerling was founding director of the Museum and Heritage Studies programme at Victoria University, an executive director of the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa and director of the Arts Council (now Creative New Zealand). He made a huge contribution to the arts, culture and heritage in New Zealand over a 30-year period.

What: Dr Michael Volkerling Memorial Lecture: The resilience values of MÄtauranga MÄori: addressing climate change impacts through art and design on coastal farming

When: Thursday 26 October 2017, 5:30-7pm

Where: Rongomaraeroa, Te Papa Tongarewa (no RSVP required)