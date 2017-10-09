Busy Sunday for the Waikato Wespac Rescue Helicopter

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 08:53

Sunday 8 October was a busy day for the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

The rescue helicopter was dispatched to Rotorua Hospital with an onboard midwife, to retrieve a woman who had gone into early labour. The woman was airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

Shortly after this, the rescue helicopter was dispatched to Raglan for a 74-year old man who had collapsed. The man was stabilised by paramedics, before being taken to Waikato Hospital for treatment.

Within an hour of returning to base, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to State Highway 3, north of Te Kuiti, to the scene of a motor vehicle accident. A man and woman were transported to Waikato Hospital with multiple injuries.

The rescue helicopter then tasked to transported a Waikato Hospital ICU team to Whakatane, to retrieve a one-year-old female with a medical emergency. Accompanied by her mother, she was flown to Starship Hospital for treatment.

