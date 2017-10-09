Fatal motorcycle crash in Motueka

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 09:00

A motorcyclist has died and the driver of another car has head injuries following a crash in Motueka this morning.

Emergency services were called to the collision between a motorcyclist and a car, at the intersection of Thorp Street and Glenaven Drive, at 5:50am.

The driver of the car was being assessed in hospital, and it's believed the injuries are not serious.

Local diversions remain in place as the Serious Crash Unit continues its work at the scene.