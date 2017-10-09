Papatoetoe Station pedestrian crossing to be closed

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 12:24

The pedestrian crossing across the tracks at Papatoetoe Station is being closed to improve safety.

When the pedestrian crossing is closed, the access route to the station platforms will be via the ramp from Shirley Road across the existing footbridge which links to Station Road.

This is one of many AT initiatives to keep customers safe, especially school children who regularly cross the train tracks at Papatoetoe Station.

Group Manager AT Metro Operations Brendon Main says AT is continuously looking at ways to make public transport travel safer for all its customers.

"We recently announced a package of customer safety improvements and where possible we plan to close pedestrian level crossings at stations, if a safer alternative can be provided.

"For some Papatoetoe Station users, it will mean an extra two-minute walk to get to the station via the stairs or the universally accessible ramp from Shirley Road across the existing footbridge to Station Road. A path will also be installed through the park connecting the customer Park and Ride carpark (off Station Road) to the existing footbridge."

Papatoetoe will soon have electronic ticket gates, which means passengers will need to use their valid AT HOP card or a paper ticket to access the station.

Ōtāhuhu and Henderson Stations recently had electronic ticket gates installed and will be followed by Manurewa, Papatoetoe, Middlemore, Parnell, Papakura and Glen Innes stations. Gates are already in at Britomart, Newmarket, New Lynn and Manukau. Customers using Papatoetoe Station will soon notice that the tag on/off machines have been moved closer to the ticket and top up machine. This is a temporary relocation of the tag on/off machines while the electronic ticketing gates are installed.

Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board Chairperson Lotu Titi Fuli says, "Our local board puts the safety of our residents as our first priority, especially where children are involved. We ask that the residents of Papatoetoe please be patient and understanding about the new changes. It will mean an extra two-minute walk, but I'm sure the good people of Papatoetoe will suffer this small inconvenience in order to ensure that the public can use our trains and public transport system more safely."

From 10 December 2017, catching the Airporter 380 service from Papatoetoe Station will get easier. Services will increase in frequency, running every 15 minutes rather than every half-hour. The Airporter 380 operates between Manukau, Papatoetoe station, Auckland Airport, Mangere and Onehunga.

For more information on the electronic ticketing gates project and the closure of the Papatoetoe Station pedestrian crossing project visit https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/electronic-ticketing-gates/

For more information on the Airporter 380 service visit, https://at.govt.nz/airporttravel