Police plead for driver responsibility after lethal weekend

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 11:36

Police are pleading with drivers to take more responsibility after a lethal weekend on the country’s roads.

Nine people have died between Friday and the early hours of this morning, bringing the road toll to 292 for 2017, up 41 on the same time last year.

At least 10 others have been injured or seriously injured.

Assistant Commissioner Road Policing, Sandra Venables says this weekend’s fatalities will have left families devastated up and down the country.

"Every death is reported as a number, but each number has a face, a name and a family.

They leave behind loved ones whose lives have been changed forever."

"Those that have been seriously injured can face months if not years of rehabilitation and treatment.

"We cannot continue to tolerate the loss."

She said it was too early to give exact details of the causes of the weekend’s crashes but speed, fatigue, losing control and crossing the centre-line were all factors.

"Human beings are fallible, and crashes will occur.

However, the incidence of injury or deaths can be reduced when we accept, comply with, and share the responsibility for using our roads safely."

"Police are committed to reducing death and injury on our roads and our staff are out there every day targeting unsafe drivers."

However, she said, Police could only do so much.

Ultimately safe journeys start and end with driver behaviour.

"Every time you get behind the wheel you hold your life and the lives of your passengers and your fellow road users in your hands. Please take this responsibility seriously - wear your seat belt, make sure your passengers are wearing seatbelts, watch your speed and drive to the conditions."

"We have another long weekend coming up when traditionally more people will be out on the roads.

Everybody needs to focus on getting to their destination and home again safely."