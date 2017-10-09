Public meeting on the future of civic buildings

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 13:17

A public meeting about the future of Napier City Council’s Civic and Library buildings is on at 5.30pm tomorrow, Tuesday 10 October, in the MTG Hawke’s Bay Education Room.

The buildings have been assessed as earthquake prone by independent consultants Strata Group. The Civic Building has attained 10% of New Building Standards while the Library Building is assessed at 15%.

The meeting will cover the details of the legally required Statement of Proposal relating to the Civic Building site, and offer more information on where Council services will be temporarily housed until refurbishment is complete. Also to be covered is: why is the Council and Library moving, where are Council services going, where is the library going, what happens to the vacated council site, and what is the future of Napier library.

More details on the Statement of Proposal, including the submission form, are available on our website www.napier.govt.nz keyword #councilbuildings. Submissions close Friday 3 November.