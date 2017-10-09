Police attend serious Takapuna crash

|
Police are currently at the scene of a crash on Shea Terrace, Takapuna where a car crashed into a tree around 12.45pm on the grounds of the North Shore Hospital.
An elderly male received CPR at the scene but unfortunately has died.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.
