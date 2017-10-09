Police name people killed in Te Kuiti crash

|
Police can now release the names of the two people killed in a crash north of Te Kuiti yesterday afternoon.
They were Gaylene Bell, 34, and her daughter Chanelle King, 17.
Police extend their deepest sympathies to their family and friends.
The Serious Crash Unit investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
