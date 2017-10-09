Police continue to investigate fatal Southland crash

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 14:31

Police continue to investigate a crash involving two vehicles on the Dipton Winton Highway in Southland last night.

Tragically, three people have lost their lives as a result.

They were a 28 year old man, and two women aged 22 and 28.

Two young children survived the crash, they were extracted from one of the vehicles and are currently being treated at Southland Hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

They are being supported by members of their family.

Although very early into the serious crash investigation, it appears these vehicles have crashed head-on.

At this stage, the cause of the crash is unknown, and Police will be working to try to establish that over coming days.

As part of this investigation, State Highway 6 will be temporarily closed for a time tomorrow, Tuesday 10 October, as Police revisit the crash scene.

A short detour will be put in place when this happens.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or have any information which may help Police, is asked to contact Southland Police on (03) 211 0400, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 .

Please remember that our roads can be a dangerous place.

Understand the risk, drive appropriately and cautiously to keep everybody safe.