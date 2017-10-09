It’s not all doom and gloom for the weather this week

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 14:32

It is a gloomy start to the week for most of us, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Some of us may be experiencing Monday-itis, with a cloudy and wet day for many. The low-pressure system moving towards the country is weakening, easing the rain we saw over the weekend and bringing some welcome fine breaks to southern and western places in the South Island. However, most of us will have a damp day, with hail and thunderstorms possibly in northern and central North Island as well as Buller.

A brief front on Tuesday brings rain and showers for many, especially in western areas. Come Wednesday, a high that’s been building over the Tasman Sea pushes onto the country, bringing southwesterly winds that will be strong in some coastal and exposed places in the west. The good news is that they won’t last long, with Thursday set to be a fine day for much of the country.

As the high establishes itself in earnest on Thursday, any remaining showers clear away and leave fine weather and light winds for most. Another front overnight on Thursday brings some showers to Fiordland and Westland but weakens as it moves north, bringing just a few periods of rain to western places on Friday. It’s looking like a pleasant end to the week compared to this morning’s gloom, with the forecast for a milder weekend than what we have just experienced.

"Spring certainly gives us our fair share of changeable weather, and this weekend was no exception" explained MetService Meteorologist Tui McInnes.

"However, mid-week is looking more promising. Many of us are going to see some nicer weather once again," McInnes added. "This will bring some good opportunities to get outside, especially for the kids for the end of the school holidays."

Official Severe Weather Watches and Warnings are reviewed and re-issued by MetService at least every twelve hours, and more often if necessary. To get the most up to date information on severe weather around the country, or any other forecasts, see metservice.com or on mobile devices at m.metservice.com. You can also follow our updates on MetService TV, at MetService New Zealand on Facebook, @metservice and @MetServiceWARN on Twitter and at blog.metservice.com

MetService issues Warnings, Watches and Outlooks for severe weather over New Zealand.

Warnings are about taking action when severe weather is imminent or is occurring. They are issued only when required.

Recommendation: ACT

Watches are about being alert when severe weather is possible, but not sufficiently imminent or certain for a Warning to be issued. They are issued only when required.

Recommendation: BE READY

Outlooks are about looking ahead, providing advance information on possible future Watches and/or Warnings. They are issued routinely once or twice a day.

Recommendation: PLAN