One dead after Auckland police chase

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 14:42

At approximately 6.02am this morning police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle on Bairds Road, Otara.

It fled from police and less than a minute later it has collided with a tree.

A male driver has died at the scene and two female passengers have been taken to Middlemore Hospital, where they both remain in a stable condition.

The matter has been referred to the IPCA and we are also conducting our own investigation, both of which are standard procedure.

Police can now release the name of the driver, he was Morocco Tai, aged 15 of Otara.

Police can also confirm that Morocco was involved in a pursuit on 22 September 2017 where he drove a stolen vehicle the wrong way down the Southern Motorway.

Inspector Dave Simpson says this once again demonstrates the tragic consequences which can occur if a driver chooses not to stop for police.

"This type of behaviour has to stop.

Fleeing driver incidents are incredibly dangerous.

They are putting not only themselves at risk but also their passengers, police staff and innocent members of our community going about their daily lives."

"An outcome like today is the last thing police want to see, we now have a family who have lost a son and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."

"These incidents are also devastating for the officers involved.

They are being supported with welfare and by their colleagues.

Ultimately, police are here to protect our community, and if someone is committing a crime it is our duty to stop them.

We ask that people please just stop for police and do not put their own or other people’s lives at risk."