Public drop-in sessions for proposed SH33 safety improvements

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 14:53

The NZ Transport Agency is inviting people to three drop-in sessions this week to hear about plans to make State Highway 33, between Te Ngae Junction and Paengaroa, safer.

The safety improvements have been developed after discussions with locals and stakeholders earlier this year. They include a wide centreline from Te Ngae to Paengaroa, flexible roadside safety barriers at high risk locations, safety improvements in Mourea, Okere Falls and Paengaroa, rumble strips and a south-bound passing lane between Paengaroa and Okere Falls.

The Transport Agency’s Director Safety and Environment, Harry Wilson, says the plan that is being suggested will make this road safer but we still want to hear more from the public.

"The safety team had great conversations with the wider community and interested groups about their concerns with this road and the feedback received has helped shape the proposed safety improvements," Mr Wilson says.

"The community drop in sessions are a chance for people to review the plans, share their thoughts, and double check nothing important has been missed.

"We’d like people to come along and ask questions, give feedback and meet the team who will be working on this project. Or if they can’t make it, there is also the option of providing feedback online."

There have been 16 deaths and 46 serious injuries on this stretch of road between 2006 and 2015. Most of these crashes were head-on collisions or drivers running off the road and hitting trees, poles or deep ditches.

The 34km long route will be completed in three stages. Stage one, near Paengaroa, begins later this year. The two remaining sections are expected to be underway next year and in 2019.

Through the Safe Roads programme the government is investing $600m over six years, targeting the prevention of 900 deaths and serious injuries on high-risk rural state highways over the next decade.

Around 1500km of rural state highways throughout the country will be made safer through relatively simple measures, such as rumble strips, shoulder widening, safety barriers and better signage.

Find out more about why flexible safety barriers are used here: http://ow.ly/lNJ230fClF9

Community drop in sessions

Wednesday 11 October, 2017

Paengaroa Hall, Paengaroa, 3pm-6pm

Thursday 12 October, 2017

Okere Falls Store, SH33, Okere Falls, 3-6pm

Friday 13 October, 2017

Pikiao Rugby League Club, 3 Takinga Street, Mourea, 1pm-4pm

The proposed safety improvements can also be viewed online at: www.nzta.govt.nz/tnj2p

Feedback can be provided by completing this form: www.nzta.govt.nz/tnj2p/have-your-say