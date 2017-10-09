'No Fixed Abode' launches crowd fund campaign

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 15:07

No Fixed Abode is for people who are homeless to share skills and experience, which helps prevent homelessness now. Specifically it’s support for people who sleep in cars, garages, on couches and at overnight hostels to find adequate employment for income as well as endurable places to live.

On Tuesday 10 October 2017 (World Homeless Day), your help would be most appreciative to support No Fixed Abode’s crowd fund campaign and it’s to be with Give-A-Little (givealittle.co.nz).

Aim is to raise as much funds as possible for market campaign development and reach transitory homeless people, who so far have proven very hard to get in touch with for two years since No FIxed Abode began.

Advertisement campaigns will also reach overnight hostel coordinators as well as homeowners with someone on couch and in garage, which encourages them to help people who are homeless with signup process at No Fixed Abode for support.

No Fixed Abode’s basis is your energy and empathy. However and to get No Fixed Abode’s message out there, this requires quite costly digital advert campaigns as well as there is some overdue website maintenance necessary.

Therefore, let’s go for it and achieve this crowd fund campaign. No Fixed Abode would love your support to share it with family, friends and colleagues as well as anyone able to help people who are homeless..

No Fixed Abode is an incorporated society and has an official ASB incorporated society bank account, which records every deposit as well as withdrawal. It’s quite an application process to go through, which is well worth it for fundraisers like this.

Give-A-Little: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/nofixedabode

Youtube Video: https://youtu.be/1-kQFvcjZqE