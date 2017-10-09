Kingseat Rd partially closed after large hole forms

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 15:10

A section of Kingseat Rd in South Auckland has been closed after a large hole has formed in the road due to rainfall.

The road will be closed between Glenbrook Rd and Pearson Rd for the foreseeable future as engineers assess the hole, which is approximately 2m x 2m in size.

Motorists are asked to use the diversion in place via Pearson Rd.